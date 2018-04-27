HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A driver is accused of plowing into a woman with his car at a busy Hempfield Township shopping plaza.
Seth Vanderella is facing charges after police said he hit the woman walking along the sidewalk in front of a business Thursday.
WPXI's Melanie Marsalko is talking to witnesses who saw it all unfold and rushed to help the victim for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
