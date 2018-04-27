  • Man accused of plowing down woman in shopping plaza

    Updated:

    HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A driver is accused of plowing into a woman with his car at a busy Hempfield Township shopping plaza.

    Seth Vanderella is facing charges after police said he hit the woman walking along the sidewalk in front of a business Thursday. 

    Related Headlines

    WPXI's Melanie Marsalko is talking to witnesses who saw it all unfold and rushed to help the victim for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of plowing down woman in shopping plaza

  • Headline Goes Here

    Looking to adopt a pet? There are several animal shelters in the Pittsburgh area

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Woman lies to get into hospital room, steals from unconscious patient

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man jumps on hood of car to stop thief from stealing it, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Construction in Ligonier's Diamond frustrating business owners