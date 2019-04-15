  • Man accused of pointing gun at boy who got into fight with son

    DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Derry Township man is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a 15-year-old boy who allegedly got into a fight with his son, authorities said.

    The incident happened Sunday night at a park along Broad Street after a fight between a group of boys, police said.

    According to police, Kevin Gross showed up at the park with a revolver and allegedly ordered one of the boys to the ground. The boy told investigators the gun was pointed directly at him.

