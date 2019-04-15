Man accused of pointing gun at boy who got into fight with son

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Derry Township man is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a 15-year-old boy who allegedly got into a fight with his son, authorities said.
The incident happened Sunday night at a park along Broad Street after a fight between a group of boys, police said.
According to police, Kevin Gross showed up at the park with a revolver and allegedly ordered one of the boys to the ground. The boy told investigators the gun was pointed directly at him.
Channel 11's Mike Holden is gathering new details about the incident for Channel 11 Morning News.
