Man accused of raping unconscious woman at party

Channel 11 was the only station there as a Beaver County man turned himself in on charges of sexual assault on Tuesday.
Ryan Baran of New Sewickley is charged with rape and sexual assault of an unconscious woman.
Police said the incident happened at a party Sunday night along Deer Lane Extension that the victim and Baran attended.
According to the criminal complaint, New Sewickley police found text messages on Baran’s phone allegedly admitting to the crime, and he allegedly confessed to police when they talked to him.
“Our detective did interview him and he did admit to the sexual assault,” said Police Chief Ron Lindecker.
Police tell Channel 11 the young woman left the party and went downstairs to sleep for the night.
“People at the party told him not to go downstairs, to leave her alone, but he did and she was unconscious,” Lindecker said.
Baran was taken into custody on $200,000 bond that he posted late Tuesday afternoon.
