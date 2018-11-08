0 Man accused of sending inappropriate messages to teens using Facebook Messenger

CENTERVILLE, Pa. - A Washington County man is facing charges for allegedly having illegal contact with at least three young girls who he befriended on social media.

According to police, David Kelley of Centerville sent inappropriate pictures and messages to the girls over Facebook Messenger. One of the victims was just 11 years old, the criminal complaint said.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.

“I think as this thing continues we’re going to find more children he’s had contact with,” said Brian Hughes, chief of the North Strabane Township Police Department.

So far police have identified nine victims.

TRENDING NOW:

On Wednesday, officers arrested Kelley outside his mobile home in Centerville and charged him with having inappropriate contact with three young girls in Washington County -- 11, 12, and 16 years old.

Charges are pending for the other six victims, some of whom are out of state.

After serving a search warrant on his home, police told Channel 11 they discovered all the proof they need.

“Thousands and thousands of pages of info from his accounts and social media accounts,“ Hughes said.

JUST now & NEW! Police in Wash Co say they’ve identified six more underage victims in their ongoing investigation of DAVID KELLEY of Centerville! Kelley accused of trolling for children online !

MUCH more and why police say this case is FAR from over! @ 5:30 on Ch 11! #wpxi pic.twitter.com/csjjGDX9a5 — renee wallace (@WPXIrenee) November 8, 2018

Some of what is written in the criminal complaint is so alarming that local police have called in federal investigators.

During one of the conversations, Kelley tried to arrange a meeting with one of the girls for the purpose of engaging in sex acts, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, the messaging went on for a period of weeks.

Kelley also, according to the complaint, "initiated sexual conversations with underage girls, solicited sex, offered to pay for sex and sent photographs of his private parts.”

When taken into custody, Kelley told police he has "difficulty controlling his sexual urges.”

"He obviously has problems," Hughes said. "He's 19 years old and he’s contacting 11-year-old children."

Police told Channel 11 the victims were all threatened with violence if they told parents or police.

Kelley is charged with:

Unlawful contact with a minor

Statutory sexual assault

Indecent exposure

Criminal use of communication facility

Terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another

© 2018 Cox Media Group.