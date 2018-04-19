GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man accused of sexually assaulting two girls is in custody after being sought by police in Westmoreland County.
Greensburg police obtained an arrest warrant for Naim Ballard, the department posted on Facebook Thursday morning.
Police said Ballard has been frequenting the Greensburg area, but is from the Philadelphia area.
Ballard is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, corruption of minors and terroristic threats.
