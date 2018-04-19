  • Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 juveniles in custody

    Updated:

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - A man accused of sexually assaulting two girls is in custody after being sought by police in Westmoreland County.

    Channel 11’s Melanie Marsalko is working to learn more about the suspect and the accusations against him -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

    Greensburg police obtained an arrest warrant for Naim Ballard, the department posted on Facebook Thursday morning.

    Police said Ballard has been frequenting the Greensburg area, but is from the Philadelphia area.

    Ballard is charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, corruption of minors and terroristic threats.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man accused of sexually assaulting 2 juveniles in custody

  • Headline Goes Here

    Retired Greensburg fire chief dies at 96 after nearly 8 decades of service

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vehicle with child inside crashes after police chase in Rostraver

  • Headline Goes Here

    Philadelphia to close oldest operating jail in city

  • Headline Goes Here

    Olympic medalist Wieber sues USA Gymnastics, Michigan State