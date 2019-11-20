  • Man accused of shooting 2 teens in Pittsburgh neighborhood arrested

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting two teens in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.

    Police said Cody Smith, 23, shot two teenage boys in the 1900 block of Westmont Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County newsCLICK HERE to find out how.

    When officers got to the scene, police said they found the two victims on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Neither victim was identified.

    One of the teens was shot in the shoulder, and the other was shot in the neck, according to investigators.

    Both teens were taken via ambulance to local hospitals, and they were listed in stable condition.

    On Saturday, police arrested Desmond Jones after they found him sleeping on a couch at Smith's mother's home.

    Jones told police he was with Smith at the time of the shooting. He's being charged with robbery.

    Smith is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories