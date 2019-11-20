PITTSBURGH - Police have arrested a man accused of shooting two teens in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood.
Police said Cody Smith, 23, shot two teenage boys in the 1900 block of Westmont Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
When officers got to the scene, police said they found the two victims on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds. Neither victim was identified.
One of the teens was shot in the shoulder, and the other was shot in the neck, according to investigators.
Both teens were taken via ambulance to local hospitals, and they were listed in stable condition.
On Saturday, police arrested Desmond Jones after they found him sleeping on a couch at Smith's mother's home.
Jones told police he was with Smith at the time of the shooting. He's being charged with robbery.
Smith is facing charges of criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
TRENDING NOW:
- Timeline of Bethel Park woman's disappearance, man's alleged confession of her murder
- Women's volleyball season canceled after ‘vulgar' posters found at University of Pennsylvania
- Primanti’s offers Maurkice Pouncey a job on Twitter, Pouncey responds
- VIDEO: Troopers nearly run over by man accused of ransacking cars at Rivers Casino, police say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}