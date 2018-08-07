McKEESPORT, Pa. - A 22-year-old has been arrested and charged with criminal homicide for allegedly shooting and killing his grandfather Monday morning in McKeesport.
Police were called about 6:30 a.m. to a home on Abraham Street and discovered the victim, Lanny Hutson, dead inside on a couch with apparent gunshot wounds. According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office, Hutson was 57 years old.
Outside of the home, police spoke with Jhalil Brown, who allegedly admitted to shooting Hutson, his grandfather.
According to a police report, a gun was seen on the porch while Brown was speaking to officers and the same gun was later discovered in what was believed to be Brown's bedroom during a search of the residence.
Police said they discovered 17 shell casings in the living room area where Hutson's body was located.
