HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man in the face during a fight Friday at a home in Hempfield Township, authorities said.
Police were called to a home on Tiffany Circle, where a man was unconscious and bleeding on the kitchen floor when officers first arrived. The man then regained consciousness, police said.
Investigators were told Vicente Andres was responsible for stabbing the man at a neighboring home. Andres took off after the fight and went to a hospital, police said.
The man Andres is accused of stabbing told police he was knocked to the ground and punched about 15 times before being stabbed in the face.
A woman who heard screaming initially found the man with Andres standing over him with a knife, police said. She then helped the stabbing victim to her home, where police responded.
The man who was stabbed was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Andres claims he was in the bathroom when the other man punched him and the two began fighting.
Andres said he only hit the other man with his fists and “had no knowledge of a knife being involved,” according to a criminal complaint.
