Man accused of stabbing ex-girlfriend nearly a dozen times facing new charges

PITTSBURGH - A man charged with stabbing his ex-girlfriend nearly a dozen times in her Lawrenceville home is now facing additional charges, including attempted criminal homicide.
Israel McNair is now facing two counts of aggravated assault, recklessly endangering a person and burglary, along with attempted homicide.
During the preliminary hearing this afternoon, alleged victim Laura Smith said she was stabbed 11 times.
She gave Channel 11 permission to identify her.
