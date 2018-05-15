  • Man accused of stabbing wife in Walmart parking lot facing charges in same-day incident

    SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - 11 Investigates found out the man accused of stabbing his estranged wife in a Walmart parking lot is facing more charges stemming from another incident that happened the same day.

    State police said Robert Carpenter broke down his estranged wife's back door and stole her dog.

    Investigators believe he burglarized her home before meeting up with her at Walmart and stabbing her with pruning shears.

    Channel 11's Cara Sapida found out the magistrate denied him bond, saying he was a threat to his wife. She also is investigating another incident involving Carpenter that police began investigating just last week.

