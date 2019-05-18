Man accused of stealing comforters, bed sheets from local store

PITTSBURGH - A man is in jail for allegedly stealing comforters and bed sheets from a local store.
Police said James Thompson was spotted Friday morning on a sidewalk in Downtown Pittsburgh holding three large comforters and a garbage bag full of bed sheets just down the street from National Fabrics on Fifth Avenue.
Police said he used a brick to break the front window.
The owner said it's the second time this week someone has broken the glass to steal bedding.
