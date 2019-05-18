  • Man accused of stealing comforters, bed sheets from local store

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A man is in jail for allegedly stealing comforters and bed sheets from a local store.

    Police said James Thompson was spotted Friday morning on a sidewalk in Downtown Pittsburgh holding three large comforters and a garbage bag full of bed sheets just down the street from National Fabrics on Fifth Avenue.

    Police said he used a brick to break the front window.

    The owner said it's the second time this week someone has broken the glass to steal bedding.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.  CLICK HERE to find out how.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories