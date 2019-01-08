Man accused of stealing jar full of money for underprivileged kids from Sheetz

ROCHESTER, Pa. - A man walked into a convenience store in Beaver County and stole a jar full of money that was to go to underprivileged kids, police say.
Rochester police are investigating the theft that happened Monday night at the Sheetz convenience store
It was all caught on camera.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking to police and getting the surveillance video, for Channel 11 News at 6:15 p.m.
