Zachary Dinell, once a trusted caregiver to adults and kids living with physical and mental challenges, now sits behind bars, charged with incomprehensible crimes against our most vulnerable population.
Officials say many of his crimes he captured on his cellphone while working at McGuire Memorial Home in New Brighton, Beaver County as a direct care worker.
Those pictures and videos would have been played in court Thursday. Channel 11's Amy Marcinkiewicz tells us why they weren't, on 11 News at 5:30 p.m.
RELATED:
- Employee at home for disabled children, adults arrested for taking inappropriate pictures of them
- New evidence discovered against man accused of taking nude photos at care home
- Man charged with taking disturbing pictures, videos of patients
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}