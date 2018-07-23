Man accused of threatening police officer who lives on his street with machete

LATROBE, Pa. - A man is accused of threatening a police officer who lives on his street with a machete.
Investigators said the officer was alerted to the threat when he heard the man shouting outside his door.
The officer tried to diffuse the situation, but the man became irate and said he was going to kill him and his dog, according to Latrobe police.
