Man accused of threatening to 'shoot up' polling place headed to trial

SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man accused of threatening to shoot up a Washington County polling place has been held for trial.
Christopher Queen allegedly arrived at the South Franklin Fire Hall on Nov. 6 and told workers he was promised a gun and money if he voted “straight party,” poll workers told Channel 11.
Poll workers say he became angry when they told him he wasn’t registered to vote and allegedly threatened to come back shooting, according to a criminal complaint.
Queen is charged with felony terroristic threats.
