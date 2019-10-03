ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man accused of harassing and threatening his ex-girlfriend, who has a protection from abuse order against him, is in custody Thursday after police in Ross Township had been searching for him.
Police said Clinton Lance, 28, from Braddock, threatened the victim and her new boyfriend Sept. 25 through text messages and FaceTime calls. According to police, he told the victim that he would find her at work and shoot her, as well as showing her a gun during the calls.
Police said they believe Lance waited near a care facility in Ross Township where his ex-girlfriend works.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
When the victim and her boyfriend drove toward the care facility, they saw his car parked in the dark, according to police.
Police said couple heard six gunshots and saw muzzle flashes. They immediately fled the area in fear for their lives, according to police. No one was hurt.
Lance is charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of harassment.
Court documents show Lance had previous charges for burglary, aggravated assault and robbery in his criminal record.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'I just felt helpless.' Man followed home from bank, robbed of $2,000
- Grandparents question hospital's actions prior to nationwide hunt for couple and their newborn
- Fifth alligator found in Allegheny County since June
- VIDEO: Students at local elementary school develop 'Fifth disease,' officials warn
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}