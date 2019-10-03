  • Man accused of threatening woman, her boyfriend in custody

    Updated:

    ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man accused of harassing and threatening his ex-girlfriend, who has a protection from abuse order against him, is in custody Thursday after police in Ross Township had been searching for him.

    Police said Clinton Lance, 28, from Braddock, threatened the victim and her new boyfriend Sept. 25 through text messages and FaceTime calls. According to police, he told the victim that he would find her at work and shoot her, as well as showing her a gun during the calls.

    Police said they believe Lance waited near a care facility in Ross Township where his ex-girlfriend works.

    You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    When the victim and her boyfriend drove toward the care facility, they saw his car parked in the dark, according to police.

    Police said couple heard six gunshots and saw muzzle flashes. They immediately fled the area in fear for their lives, according to police. No one was hurt.

    Lance is charged with two counts of terroristic threats, two counts simple assault, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and two counts of harassment.

    Court documents show Lance had previous charges for burglary, aggravated assault and robbery in his criminal record.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories