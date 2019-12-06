PITTSBURGH - A man is facing charges after police say he vandalized churches in Mt. Lebanon.
Tristan Crooks, 21, is accused of vandalizing three churches on Washington Road.
Police say Tristan crooks broke the glass on a window and a door of Mount Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Across the street at the United Methodist Church, police say he used a grave marker to break the windows. Investigators also found a charred Kleenex box inside the church.
Up the road, the school at Saint Bernard’s also had a window damaged.
Police say surveillance video helped them identify and catch Crooks.
