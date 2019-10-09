CHARTIERS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The man accused of vandalizing the Washington County Fairgrounds turned himself into authorities on Wednesday.
Robert Glass is now facing charges for damaging the county fairgrounds in Chartiers Township on Sept. 29.
According to a police criminal complaint, Glass used his car to ram six garage doors at the fairgrounds. He then broke a window to get into the office and damaged other windows and doors.
And that’s not all.
