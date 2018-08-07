Man accused of videotaping women in restaurant bathroom appears in court

Only Channel 11 was in the courtroom Tuesday as a man accused of videotaping women in a Washington County restaurant bathroom appeared at a hearing.
The suspect may now be deported.
Cara Sapida is talking to the manager of the restaurant where the defendant allegedly recorded women in the restroom, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 members of Hill District gang indicted on federal RICO charges
- Amazon hiring more than 200 work-from-home positions
- LIVE UPDATES: Crews make progress removing cars after derailment
- VIDEO: Great White Shark Jumps Out of Water at Researcher's Feet
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}