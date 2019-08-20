Man acquitted in retrial for murder released from prison after 20+ years

PITTSBURGH - A man who spent more than 20 years in prison for murder was released Tuesday after he was acquitted in a retrial.
Scott Godesky was in prison for the 1996 murder of a man in Carrick. A jury acquitted him Monday in the retrial.
On Tuesday, a judge ordered Godesky to be set free. The judge said there was no reason to keep him incarcerated, despite a representative from the state parole board trying to argue that he had a parole violation from a previous action.
