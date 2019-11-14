ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - A serial robber, known for using a wooden baton on victims if they didn't cooperate, has been charged in at least nine robberies in the Pittsburgh area, police said.
Sean Beach was arrested Tuesday morning in Bethel Park after stealing an entire tray from a CoGo’s register, hiding in a parking lot and taking off into a wooded area.
PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested after stealing entire tray from CoGo's cash register
Police said Beach tried to lunge at an officer after being cornered.
Investigators said the new charges are for robberies committed in the past month. One of them was at a convenience store on East Carson Street in the South Side.
The clerk told police Beach hit him in the head with a 6-inch, black and gray “baton-like object” when he wouldn’t hand over the cash.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive Allegheny County news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Police said Beach admitted to the string of crimes and wanted to tell his victims that he is very sorry -- and that the clerk on East Carson "kicked his butt bad."
Beach has a lengthy criminal history dating back 20 years, including convictions and jail time for multiple robberies.
TRENDING NOW:
- SUV ends up inside Hallmark store after crashing through front window, video shows
- Plans laid out for Hyperloop route with stops in Pittsburgh
- 10-week-old puppy has tail growing out of his forehead
- VIDEO: Blind woman mugged while walking home from local church
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}