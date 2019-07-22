  • Man alerts neighbors to house fire in Wilkinsburg

    Updated:

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters worked to put out flames of a home Monday morning in Wilkinsburg.

    The fire started just on McNary Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

    A neighbor tells Channel 11 someone passing by noticed the fire and alerted him.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    No one lives in the home that caught fire.  It was being remodeled. 

    No one was hurt.  Investigators haven’t determined a cause. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories