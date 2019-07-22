WILKINSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters worked to put out flames of a home Monday morning in Wilkinsburg.
The fire started just on McNary Boulevard just before 6 a.m.
A neighbor tells Channel 11 someone passing by noticed the fire and alerted him.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
No one lives in the home that caught fire. It was being remodeled.
No one was hurt. Investigators haven’t determined a cause.
TRENDING NOW:
- These roads are closed or restricted because of flooding and landslides
- American Red Cross opens shelter, sends help to people affected by flooding
- Flash Flood Watch for areas experiencing heavy rain
- VIDEO: Water pours into garages and yards after pipe breaks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}