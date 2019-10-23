  • Man allegedly flashed weapon to several students outside of Westinghouse High School

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Westinghouse High School was placed on lockdown after police said a man flashed a weapon to several students.

    According to Ebony Pugh, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools, two students were in a fight outside of the high school after dismissal. 

    During the fight, a man came out of a vehicle and displayed a weapon to several students before leaving, according to Pugh.

    All students were brought inside the school and it was placed on lockdown. The lockdown lasted around 40 minutes and it was lifted around 3:30 p.m.

