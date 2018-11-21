Man allegedly threatens to shoot up local hospital

Monongahela Valley Hospital went into total lockdown late Tuesday night after a man threatened to shoot up the emergency department.
Police say John Perza became angry in the waiting room and made the threat in front of multiple patients and staff.
Perza's alleged threat came a day after a gunman killed three people, including a police officer, at a hospital in Chicago.
Cara Sapida is speaking with the hospital and police about what led up to this incident, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
