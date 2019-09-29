ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Allegheny County police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened earlier this month.
David Sumney, 30, is accused of murdering and robbing his parent on Sept. 2.
According to a release from investigators, officers initially found the victim – who was not identified – dead inside a home in the 100 block of Olde Orchard Drive in South Fayette.
The next day, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner ruled that the cause of death was “blunt force trauma,” and the manner was homicide.
During the ensuing investigation, police said Sumney was developed as a suspect.
On Sept. 4, Sumney was charged with receiving stolen property after detectives found jewelry belonging to his mother in his possession. However, he was not yet charged in connection with the victim's murder.
Sumney was charged Saturday with criminal homicide, robbery, theft and abuse of a corpse.
Four years ago, Sumney was arrested after police said he beat his 71-year-old father during a confrontation at their home.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police, and the investigation is ongoing.
