YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - There is extra security at a Jewish community center just over the border in Youngstown, Ohio after a threat.
Police arrested a James Patrick Reardon after they said he posted a disturbing message on social media, according to WFMJ.
The video allegedly posted on July by the 20-year-old on Instagram shows him firing multiple rounds, which is legal. The caption underneath it is what led to his arrest.
It states, "Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as white nationalist Seamus O'Reardon."
WFMJ reports that New Middletown's Police Chief Vince D'Egidio said "IRA Seamus" was the online stage name for Reardon.
"He was implying that he was going to be identified as the shooter of the Jewish center. That kicked off a very intense investigation," D'egidio said.
Police served a search warrant at his mom's home in New Middletown.
They confiscated two AR-15's and several other guns and knives, according to WFMJ. There were several magazines and ammunition rounds. A gas mask and bulletproof vest were also taken from the home.
Reardon's bond is set at $250,000. He will be arraigned on Monday.
