    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - One person was taken to the hospital and a man was arrested after a shooting overnight in Wilkinsburg, police said.

    Dilon Bartifay, 32, was arrested after officers found a 46-year-old man had been shot on Center Street.

    The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from the gunshot.

    Police said the victim was arguing with Bartifay when he shot the victime and walked away.

    Bartifay was charged with criminal homicide.

