Man arrested after fleeing drug sting, hitting police car in mall parking lot

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Police arrested and charged a Pittsburgh man with more than a dozen offenses in connection with a July 6 drug sting in Frazer Township.
According to police, Daquon Enoch was supposed to meet up with an interested drug buyer at the Pittsburgh Mills parking lot in front of Macy’s. Instead, he was met by Armstrong County undercover detectives and agents with the Attorney General’s Office.
Channel 11’s Mike Holden is speaking with shoppers and looking into Enoch’s criminal past for Channel 11 News at Noon and 5 p.m.
Police said Enoch initially agreed to deliver 10 bricks of heroin to the confidential informant.
When officers activated the lights on their patrol vehicles, Enoch threw his Jeep Cherokee in reverse, hitting a Frazer police car and causing serious front end damage, according to the criminal complaint. He then drove over a curb, nearly hitting agents.
Police said Enoch sped through the Macy’s parking lot while shoppers were around. He reached speeds of at least 80 mph.
When he reached Fashion Drive, Enoch drove in the wrong direction toward Pittsburgh Mills Boulevard. Officers followed him as he exceeded speeds of 100 mph, police said.
Enoch got away after driving onto Route 28.
Police arrested Enoch on Wednesday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Antwon Rose's family files federal lawsuit against East Pittsburgh, Officer Rosfeld, others
- Passengers shaken when brakes fail on Kennywood's pirate ship ride
- President Trump in Pa. Thursday as manhunt continues for man who threatened him
- VIDEO: McDonald’s apologizes after serving pregnant woman cleaning solution instead of coffee
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}