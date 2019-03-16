  • Man arrested after hitting cars, fleeing on South Side

    PITTSBURGH - A man was arrested after hitting two cars in the South Side early Saturday morning and then fleeing. 

    Pittsburgh police said they responded to reports of a reckless driver near the intersection of East Carson and 17th streets around 1:15 a.m.

    Police said initial investigations revealed that the driver, Kristipher Miller, 42, of West Virginia, struck one parked vehicle and one occupied vehicle and then drove the wrong way down 17th Street.

    Police were able to stop Miller at East Carson and 14th streets and found four guns in his vehicle with no permit to carry, according to police. They also said he was visibly intoxicated. 

    Miller is charged with two counts of hit-and-run, reckless driving, driving under the influence, four counts of carrying a firearm without a license and multiple traffic violations. 

