Man arrested after raid nets drugs, guns in Beaver Co.

BEAVER FALLS, Pa. - Local police and state agents raided a Beaver County home early Wednesday morning, seizing drugs and weapons.
Police also arrested a man in the investigation in the 1300 block of Fourth Avenue in Beaver Falls.
Amy Marcinkiewicz is in the neighborhood talking with residents about the raid for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Road shut down, 2 injured in serious crash involving FedEx truck in Duquesne
- Former Catholic school counselor accused of sexual abuse, says diocese
- Woman accused of threatening to kill estranged husband's son
- RAW VIDEO: Ford builds high-tech dog house
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}