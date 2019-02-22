Man arrested after SWAT incident

MUNHALL, Pa. - A man is in police custody after a SWAT team was called early Friday morning to a home in Munhall, police said.
Police and SWAT activity was first reported about 12:30 a.m. on Louise Street.
Circumstances of the incident were not immediately available, but police said the man was arrested and is facing charges.
The man was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.
