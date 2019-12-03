0 Man arrested, charged with 13 felonies after Thanksgiving holiday crime spree

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. - David Dilts Jr., 36, wanted for a crime spree that occurred in southwestern Indiana County in the days following the Thanksgiving holiday, was arrested, according to police.

He was seen walking in an area of White Township, Indiana County and was arrested Tuesday afternoon.

State police said at some point on Friday, Dilts got into a home in Conemaugh Township and stole a black 2016 Nissan Frontier and drove off. The owners came home that afternoon and called police when they found the SUV gone.

Police said troopers were then called about 3:15 p.m. on Friday to a home on Short Lane in Young Township. The woman caller said she came home to find a black Nissan parked in her driveway. She saw Dilts walk out of her home carrying a .22 caliber rifle. She confronted him, they fought and he drove off in the SUV.

Roughly 15 minutes later, troopers were called to a home on Iselin Road in Young Township for report of an attempted burglary. A woman said a male driving a black Nissan pulled up to the rear of her home, got out with a rifle and approached the rear door. He then broke the door's window and pointed the gun inside. A man inside the home was armed with a pistol and told Dilts he would be shot if he entered. Troopers said Dilts was last seen driving north toward Armstrong County.

At about 5:14 p.m. that evening, troopers were dispatched for a crash in the area of Gamble Road and Germany Lutheran Cemetery Road in West Wheatfield Township. That's when troopers found the stolen black Nissa SUV.

State police said the stolen rifle has been recovered, as well.

Dilts has been charged with 13 felony counts including robbery and burglary.

