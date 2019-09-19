BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. - A Brookline man is accused of inappropriately touching himself Thursday while watching kids waiting for the school bus in Bridgeville.
The 55-year-old man was arrested near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Prestley Road around 7 a.m.
WPXI's Gabriella DeLuca is talking with investigators about the arrest for Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m.
Students reported someone suspicious watching them at the bus stop on Wednesday, police said.
Investigators were monitoring the area Thursday morning and found the man inappropriately touching himself while watching the kids at the bus stop.
Resource officers and administration at Chartiers Valley School District were notified about the incident. Counseling will be available to students.
