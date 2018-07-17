  • Man arrested in connection to local teen's disappearance

    Updated:

    VANDERGRIFT, Pa. - A 55-year-old man was arrested in Michigan in connection to the disappearance of a Westmoreland County teenager.

    The 16-year-old girl was found safe in Michigan on Friday.

    Bruce Kirkpatrick is facing three counts of criminal sexual conduct.

    Channel 11's Michele Newell is talking to the teen's mother for 11 at 11.

