  • Man arrested in connection with $9 armed robbery, police say

    MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned that a Mount OIiver man has been arrested in connection with a robbery.

    Police say he and two others got away with just $9.

    According to a criminal complaint, James Evans, 46, was picked out of a lineup by two people who said he robbed them at gunpoint Saturday on Locust Avenue on their way home. 

