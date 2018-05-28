Man arrested in connection with $9 armed robbery, police say

MOUNT OLIVER, Pa. - Channel 11 has learned that a Mount OIiver man has been arrested in connection with a robbery.
Police say he and two others got away with just $9.
According to a criminal complaint, James Evans, 46, was picked out of a lineup by two people who said he robbed them at gunpoint Saturday on Locust Avenue on their way home.
Channel 11's Erin Clarke is going through the criminal complaint right now and will have a complete report on 11 at 11.
