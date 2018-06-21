  • Man arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Pittsburgh neighborhood

    PITTSBURGH - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Crafton Heights.

    Rashem Littlebery, 28, of Chartiers City, is charged with the murder of De'von Dozier.

    Dozier, 23, was killed Thursday after running to a Woodlow Street apartment for help.

    Littlebery is facing criminal homicide and firearms charges.

