PITTSBURGH - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Crafton Heights.
Rashem Littlebery, 28, of Chartiers City, is charged with the murder of De'von Dozier.
Dozier, 23, was killed Thursday after running to a Woodlow Street apartment for help.
Littlebery is facing criminal homicide and firearms charges.
