Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Knoxville

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting at a convenience store in Knoxville earlier this month.
Tarue Davis, 18, is facing criminal homicide charges.
James Loughlin, 23, was shot at the Unimart in the 700 block of Brownsville Road on Nov. 2.
Davis was arrested at his residence shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.
He's now in the Allegheny County Jail.
