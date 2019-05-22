LINCOLN BOROUGH, Pa. - A SWAT situation unfolded Wednesday morning at a home in Lincoln Borough, but the man they were looking for was arrested in McKeesport.
SWAT officers responded about 1 a.m. to a home along McClean Drive in Lincoln Borough after authorities received a report of a man in a house. They remained there until about 7:30 a.m., when it was determined the man was not there.
During the SWAT incident, roads were blocked off and neighbors were asked to stay in their homes. Police said the people who live with the man were accounted for.
A short time after the SWAT team cleared the scene in Lincoln Borough, police said the man was arrested at his mother’s home in McKeesport.
Further information was not immediately available.
