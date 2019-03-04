Man arrested in string of Ross Township vehicle break-ins

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man was arrested Sunday for breaking into and stealing from vehicles in Ross Township, police said.
The arrest was made when police responded Sunday morning to a report of vehicle break-ins in the area of Lily Avenue.
Channel 11’s Aaron Martin is learning why the police department is asking victims to come forward -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Police said the man was found in possession of multiple items, which he admitted to taking from vehicles on several streets. He told police he searched through about 10 vehicles.
In addition to Lily Avenue, the streets where the break-ins occurred included Amherst Avenue, Princeton Avenue, Chalfonte Avenue and Georgetown Avenue.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}