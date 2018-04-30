PITTSBURGH - A T-shirt worn by a man attending the Pittsburgh Pirates game is causing some controversy.
Bruno Manypenny wore a shirt that said, “Spend Nutting, Win Nutting” to the Friday’s game.
The shirt was directed to Pirates owner Bob Nutting and some of his decisions.
A security officer approached Manypenny and told him he needed to remove the shirt if he wanted to come inside the stadium.
Manypenny complied and watched the game in a white shirt, then took to Facebook to describe what happened.
A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Pirates told Channel 11 the security officer misinterpreted stadium rules about wardrobe policy.
