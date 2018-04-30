  • Man asked to remove controversial T-shirt before Pirates game

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A T-shirt worn by a man attending the Pittsburgh Pirates game is causing some controversy.

    Bruno Manypenny wore a shirt that said, “Spend Nutting, Win Nutting” to the Friday’s game.

    Related Headlines

    The shirt was directed to Pirates owner Bob Nutting and some of his decisions. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    A security officer approached Manypenny and told him he needed to remove the shirt if he wanted to come inside the stadium.

    Manypenny complied and watched the game in a white shirt, then took to Facebook to describe what happened. 

    A spokesperson for the Pittsburgh Pirates told Channel 11 the security officer misinterpreted stadium rules about wardrobe policy.

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man asked to remove controversial T-shirt before Pirates game

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kingham flirts with perfecto in MLB debut, Pirates top Cards

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kingham flirts with perfecto in MLB debut, Pirates top Cards

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pirates' Kingham loses perfect game in 7th in his MLB debut

  • Headline Goes Here

    Prospect Nick Kingham recalled by Pirates; will start Sunday