PITTSBURGH - A man was rushed to the hospital after being assaulted on the North Side.
Police said the incident happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Eloise Street.
Officers found the male victim – who was not identified – with “multiple wounds to the head.” He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said a suspect ran from the scene before being taken into custody near Merchant Street and Martindale Street.
That suspect was not identified, but police said he was taken in for questioning.
It is unclear what was used in the assault, but Channel 11 crews observed authorities place a large brick into an evidence container at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Channel 11's Renee Wallace is working to learn more about the assault -- on 11 News at 5.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. youth football coach facing possible fine after blowout win
- First snow of season: It's coming this week to parts of area
- Marine veteran says he was kicked out of local Applebee's
- VIDEO: Local school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to school officials
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}