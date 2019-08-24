PITTSBURGH - A man was rushed to the hospital after police said he was burned while trying to light a fire pit in Pittsburgh's Crafton Heights on Friday night.
Police said a 34-year-old man appeared to have poured a large container of gas on a fire when there was an explosion.
An off-duty medic ran to the scene after hearing the explosion and provided aid until help arrived, police said.
The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with burns over 75% of his body.
The Pittsburgh Fire Investigation Unit is investigating.
