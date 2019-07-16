  • Man barricaded inside Brackenridge home surrenders peacefully

    Updated:

    BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. - Federal Bureau of Investigation agents and police officers surrounded a home Tuesday morning in Brackenridge.

    PHOTOS: FBI, police surround home in Brackenridge

    Neighbors alerted Channel 11 to the large law enforcement presence on Morgan Street and 8th Avenue just after 8 a.m.

    Investigators said one person was barracaded inside a home on 8th Avenue. That person surrendered peacefully just before 10:30 a.m.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news.

    CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Federal officials said it's part of an ongoing investigation.

    WPXI's Aaron Martin is working to find out more and will have the very latest on Channel 11 News at Noon.  

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories