Man barricaded inside home arrested after SWAT incident

PITTSBURGH - A man barricaded himself inside a home, prompting a SWAT team to be called late Tuesday night to Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood.
Authorities said the incident started as a domestic altercation involving 25-year old Stanley Williamson and a woman.
Police responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the home on Apple Street.
The woman was able to leave the home, but she was suffering from injuries, police said. She was treated at the scene by paramedics.
Williamson remained in the home. Police said it was unclear whether he was armed and the Pittsburgh SWAT team, negotiators and K-9 officers were brought in.
SWAT officers gained entry into the home about 1:30 a.m. and Williamson was taken into custody, authorities said.
Williamson is charged with simple assault.
