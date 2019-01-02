  • Man barricaded inside home fires at police during standoff

    Updated:

    WHITE OAK, Pa. - A standoff is unfolding in White Oak Wednesday morning after a man shot at police, officials said.

    The incident began about 4 a.m. on State Street, where the man is barricaded inside a home.

    We’re LIVE at the scene getting updates on Channel 11 Morning News.

    Investigators said the 20-year-old man stole a gun from family members.

    Shots were fired at police, and the man shot himself in the shoulder, officials said.

    SWAT officers are trying to communicate with the man.

