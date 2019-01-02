WHITE OAK, Pa. - A standoff is unfolding in White Oak Wednesday morning after a man shot at police, officials said.
The incident began about 4 a.m. on State Street, where the man is barricaded inside a home.
We're LIVE at the scene
Investigators said the 20-year-old man stole a gun from family members.
Shots were fired at police, and the man shot himself in the shoulder, officials said.
SWAT officers are trying to communicate with the man.
