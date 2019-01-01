  • Man beaten to death after stabbing another during argument

    ALIQUIPPA, Pa. - A man was killed early Tuesday morning during an argument that escalated in Aliquippa.

    According to investigators, one man stabbed another man during an argument around 6 a.m. on Main Street. The man who was stabbed attacked the other man, beating him to death. 

    The man who was killed was found three doors down from where the initial incident happened.

