  • Man breaks into convenience store, only gets away with a few packs of cigarettes

    Updated:

    EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for help in trying to track down the man who broke into a Westmoreland County business.

    The door was broken in at Schaeffer's Corner Market in East Huntingdon Township in May.

    Watch Channel 11 News at 5:30 p.m. for the video just released that shows the burglary as it happened.

    The robber only got away with a few packs of cigarettes.

    The owner told Channel 11 this is the second time the store has been broken into in recent years, in the same way.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories