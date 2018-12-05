Man carjacks, crashes car with baby inside

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. - A man carjacked and crashed a car with a baby inside Tuesday evening in Youngwood, police told Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
The suspect ran after the car sideswiped another vehicle, sending it into a guardrail, about 6:30 p.m. on North Third Street, officials told TribLIVE.
The suspect, who has not been identified, was found and arrested a short time later.
The 18-month-old baby and the driver of the other vehicle were not hurt, TribLIVE reported.
Officials told TribLIVE the baby’s mother, who had been pulled from the car by the carjacking suspect, was taken to a hospital.
