Man caught on camera rummaging through house while couple slept upstairs

HOMER CITY, Pa. - A man wanted for breaking into a home near Homer City was caught on camera rummaging through a couple's house while they slept upstairs.
Henry Hobart is in police custody and charged with 10 felonies and two misdemeanors, including burglary, theft and trespassing.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is getting a look at the video and talking to the couple about the burglary that's left them feeling violated
