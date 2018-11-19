  • Man caught on camera rummaging through house while couple slept upstairs

    HOMER CITY, Pa. - A man wanted for breaking into a home near Homer City was caught on camera rummaging through a couple's house while they slept upstairs.

    Henry Hobart is in police custody and charged with 10 felonies and two misdemeanors, including burglary, theft and trespassing. 

