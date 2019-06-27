WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. - West Homestead police are looking into a report of alleged inappropriate conduct from a man inside a car in the parking lot of Sandcastle.
A parent who claims to have seen the man, believes he might have been taking pictures of children.
Tonight on 11 at 11, what Sandcastle officials are saying about the alleged incident.
